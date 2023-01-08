China On Alert For New Covid-19 Variant As Borders Reopen

China, which is going through a major wave of infections after dismantling its stringent Covid Zero policy in recent weeks, has yet to report any domestic cases of XBB.1.5, a descendant of the omicron XBB subvariant that has now become the dominant strain in the US. But health agencies across the world, including the World Health Organization, have raised concern that China isn’t providing enough genome-sequencing information to come to any definitive conclusions.