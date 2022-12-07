China To Ease Quarantine, Unnecessary Testing In New Covid Moves

BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 25: An epidemic control worker who performs nucleic acid tests on people under health monitoring checks a list as she wears a protective suit to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she stops on a shared bike on a usually busy street during rush hour on November 25, 2022 in Beijing, China. China recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began Wednesday, as authorities stuck to their strict zero tolerance approach to containing the virus with lockdowns, mandatory testing, mask mandates, and quarantines as it struggles to contain outbreaks.In an effort to try to bring rising cases under control, the government last week closed most stores and restaurants for inside dining, switched schools to online studies, and asked people to work from home. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)