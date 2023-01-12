China Stops Reporting Covid Tally as Data Criticism Intensifies

The lack of information on the impact of China’s abrupt pandemic pivot last month is fueling concerns around the world that the unmitigated spread of the virus could seed mutations, and has prompted a slew of countries to introduce measures targeting travelers from the country. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization renewed its call for more Covid data from China and emphasized the need to share information about the strains circulating, as well as whether cases are rising or falling in certain cities and rural areas.