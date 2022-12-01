China Loosens Grip on Covid Exactly Three Years After First Ever Case

Still, it’ll be a long process before life in China draws closer to the rest of the world, not to mention reverts to pre-pandemic norms. Millions of people are still subject to a web of restrictions right now, with a negative PCR test needed for entry into supermarkets and other everyday public venues, while a ubiquitous surveillance system identifies those at high-risk immediately. International travel is still virtually non-existent for foreigners and onerous for locals, with at least five days quarantine in a centralized facility required.