China’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash As Cases Surge

The turmoil unleashed by the government’s rapid reversal of three years of Covid Zero comes as sub-zero temperatures see the virus set to race through the population and as China’s elderly remain under-vaccinated, raising concerns that the country’s shift has come too quickly and with too little preparation. The government’s control infrastructure continues to be dismantled at a rapid pace, with a national mobile app that was previously used to track people’s travel history to be scrapped from Tuesday.