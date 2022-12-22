China’s Hasty Reopening Is a Risky Bet That Beijing Can Control the Narrative
Expect officials to underplay deaths while they publicize the strength of the country’s rebound.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- China is finally reopening. After three years of mass testing and harsh lockdowns that crippled the nation’s economy and antagonized its citizens, President Xi Jinping’s government has dismantled its absolutist approach to dealing with Covid-19 at an unexpectedly rapid pace.
Gone is the policy known as Covid Zero, which portrayed the novel coronavirus as a dangerous pathogen that had to be eliminated, even if that demanded coercive and intrusive methods. Now come public exhortations that the omicron variant spreading across China is no more dangerous than the seasonal flu. Zhong Nanshan, the country’s most influential epidemiologist, proffered in a recent speech that omicron could simply be called “a cold.”
The shift has sparked euphoria in financial markets. Chinese stocks traded in Hong Kong have surged more than 30% in the past eight weeks on anticipation that jumbled supply chains will untangle and families freed from lockdowns will reopen their wallets. And Wall Street’s biggest banks have scrambled to raise their forecasts for how much growth the world’s second-biggest economy will produce next year.
The mood on China’s proverbial Main Street is markedly different. Yes, there was exuberance in early December when authorities first announced that there’d be no more mandatory testing, no more lockdowns and no more hauling those with Covid to spartan facilities for supervised quarantine. It seemed as if the thousands who took to the streets late last month to protest against such measures had prevailed.
What followed was the realization that peeling away Covid Zero would also unleash the virus. In cities across China, shops have closed for lack of staff, factories have slowed because of outbreaks on production lines, medicines to treat fever have become difficult to find and long lines have appeared at hospitals.
More worrisome still is the low rate of vaccination among China’s elderly. The latest available data shows that only 42% of those over 80 have had a booster shot. And while authorities have renewed efforts to vaccinate high-risk groups, there’s a real possibility that China’s reopening will bring with it a large number of deaths.
Sam Fazeli, Bloomberg Intelligence’s chief pharmaceutical analyst, projects that the death toll could hit 700,000. A study by an influential team of researchers in Hong Kong puts the figure at almost 1 million.
Given the stakes, most analysts had expected the pivot away from Covid Zero to be gradual. Why Xi would gamble on a far faster exit is something that we—because of the opacity of Communist Party decision-making—may never know.
What seems clear, though, is that for this bet to pay off, the outcome Xi wants to see is a rapid economic rebound combined with a relatively low number of deaths.
On the growth front, at least, acting quickly should help. A rapid pivot will pull forward, into the final weeks of this year and the first months of the next, disruptions such as absenteeism caused by widespread illness or consumers avoiding outings for fear of infection. The sooner these drags on growth are overcome, the sooner the dividends of reopening will start to become visible.
Acting quickly may also help appease critics of the government’s handling of Covid. The demonstrations at the end of November were initially set off by fury over a deadly fire at an apartment block in Xinjiang, a tragedy many blamed on firefighters being delayed by barriers installed to enforce a Covid lockdown. They quickly evolved to encompass grievances about the economic and social toll of Covid Zero, with protesters even chanting in a few instances for Xi to step down. Coming some six weeks after China’s most-powerful leader since Mao Zedong secured a precedent-busting third term in power, it was a stark reminder that no one is invincible.
“I don’t see a strategy in place to let Covid rip through the population,” says Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at SOAS University in London. “I see Xi agreeing to ease off—but not remove—the Zero Covid approach in response to the protests at a time when the health establishment had already seen the unsustainability of Zero Covid.”
In public health terms, the argument for moving quickly appears less sound. In addition to insufficient levels of vaccination among the elderly, China’s pivot is coming just as the country enters the coldest months of the year—a time when respiratory diseases spread more easily because people spend more time indoors.
It also affords China’s health-care system less time to prepare. Based on the pattern of omicron’s spread in the US and Europe, Bloomberg’s Fazeli estimates China could need to admit 32,000 patients a day to intensive care units during the first six months of reopening. That could quickly overwhelm the country’s hospitals, which—based on a 2020 estimate by the Chinese Society of Critical Care Medicine—have only about 48,000 ICU beds.
Another reason for concern is that infections have so far been clustered in China’s biggest cities, which also have its best hospitals. As omicron spreads to smaller cities and rural areas, “the big risks” will emerge, says Duncan Wrigley, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “Most likely we will see some regions impose broader restrictions again to curb case numbers and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.”
A hasty retreat back to Covid Zero, foisted on the government by a surge in deaths, would be an unwelcome scenario for Xi. It also suggests a motivation for engineering a lower number of official fatalities.
The country will only count people who tested positive for Covid and died of respiratory failure as an official virus death, Wang Guiqiang, a top infectious disease doctor, told reporters at a briefing in Beijing on Dec. 20. That’s a substantial narrowing of the previous definition of a Covid death, which was anyone who died while testing positive for the virus, even if death was triggered by an underlying condition or an event like a heart attack.
That may well depress the official death toll. But with reports already emerging of higher-than-normal activity at funeral homes and crematoriums in Beijing, the risk is of a growing disparity between what officials say is happening and what people witness themselves. What Xi and other officials in the Chinese Communist Party may be counting on is that, by hastening an economic resurgence, they’ll be able to explain away the differences.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.