China’s Hasty Reopening Is a Risky Bet That Beijing Can Control the Narrative

Acting quickly may also help appease critics of the government’s handling of Covid. The demonstrations at the end of November were initially set off by fury over a deadly fire at an apartment block in Xinjiang, a tragedy many blamed on firefighters being delayed by barriers installed to enforce a Covid lockdown. They quickly evolved to encompass grievances about the economic and social toll of Covid Zero, with protesters even chanting in a few instances for Xi to step down. Coming some six weeks after China’s most-powerful leader since Mao Zedong secured a precedent-busting third term in power, it was a stark reminder that no one is invincible.