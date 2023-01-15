China's 60,000 Covid Death Toll Spurs Calls For More Data

The virus has been spreading at a faster pace in China after the government relaxed controls in November and abruptly abandoned its Covid Zero policy in December. It has become difficult since then to gauge the impact of the change, as authorities stopped frequent release of data and mostly adopted a narrower definition of a Covid fatality — only those who die from respiratory failure caused by the virus. Reports on social media of surging deaths across parts of the country suggest the actual number of deaths resulting from infection may be far higher.