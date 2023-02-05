China's Covid Testing Booths Get Second Life as Libraries and Food Stalls

China isn’t the only country that has seen its cities and streetscapes transformed by Covid, but the sheer scale and duration of the community disruption there is virtually unparalleled. During the Covid Zero years, spread of the virus was minimal but the social and economic disruption from lockdowns cost livelihoods and lives. Then when the hasty reopening happened and infection raced through the population, millions are believed to have died, though government data have not offered a full accounting.