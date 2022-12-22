China Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a Day

Changes to how the government reports virus figures is also a factor. China has largely shut down its vast network of mass-testing booths and scrapped efforts to include every single infection in the daily tally, leaving residents to rely on rapid tests with no obligation to report the results. The country’s health regulator also quietly adopted a narrower definition for what is considered a Covid death — and much more selective than what many Western nations use — making it difficult to gauge the real toll from the current deluge of infections.