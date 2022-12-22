China’s Soaring Covid Cases Send People To Black Market For Pills

Even going by the book can come at a hefty price, depending on where someone seeks treatment. Guangzhou Daily reported that a staff member at the private Guangzhou United Family Hospital said Paxlovid costs about 2,300 yuan, but patients need a raft of tests in order to determine their suitability for the medication. That includes a CT screening, which costs about 5,000 yuan, plus about 1,000 yuan for a consultation, and a few hundred yuan for a check of their liver and kidney function, according to the report. Still, most Chinese go to public hospitals, where treatment and tests are mostly covered by state medical insurance, including Paxlovid.