Active Covid Cases In India Rise To 1,817

India logged 113 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,817, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Sunday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,745, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,363).

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.09%, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08%.

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,801, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.6-crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020; 30 lakh on Aug. 23; 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept. 16. The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on Jan. 25 last year.