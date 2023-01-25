Active Covid Cases In India Dip To 1,922

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept. 16. It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on Dec. 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.