Active Covid Cases In India Dip To 1,922
India logged 102 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 1,922, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,82,206).
The death toll stands at 5,30,737, the data updated at 8.00 a.m. stated.
The daily positivity was recorded at 0.07% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08%.
The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81%, the health ministry said.
A decrease of nine cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,49,547 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.32 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept. 16. It went past 60 lakh on Sept. 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on Nov. 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on Dec. 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.