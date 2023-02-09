Active Covid Cases In India Dip To 1,781
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,748).
India logged 109 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 1,781, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll stands at 5,30,748 with one death reported by Uttar Pradesh and one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
The daily positivity was recorded at 0.08% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08%.
The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81%, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,51,219, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the ministry's website 220.61 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug. 7, 2020, 30 lakh on Aug. 23, 40 lakh on Sept. 5 and 50 lakh on Sept. 16.
The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on Jan. 25 last year.