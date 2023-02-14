ADVERTISEMENT
Active Covid Cases In India Decline To 1,818
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,274).
India reported 74 new cases of coronavirus infections as the country's active caseload declined to 1,818, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll stands at 5,30,753, according to the data updated at 8 a.m.
The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.81%, according to the Health ministry website.
The number of people who have recovered surged to over 4.41 crore (4,41,51,703) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.
