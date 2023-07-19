ADVERTISEMENT
Active Covid Cases In Country Climb To 1,464
The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%,.
India has logged 49 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,464 from 1,453 a day ago, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
India has logged 49 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,464 from 1,453 a day ago, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll stood at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.
The Covid case tally been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,004). The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,625 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT