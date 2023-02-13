Active Covid-19 Cases In India Decline To 1,837
India reported 82 new coronavirus infections while active cases declined to 1,837, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
India reported 82 new coronavirus infections while active cases declined to 1,837, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll rose by three to 5,30,753 with Uttar Pradesh reporting two fatalities and West Bengal recording one, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The total number of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,200).
The daily positivity was recorded at 0.14% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09%.
The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections while the national recovery rate has risen to 98.81%, according to the ministry's website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 4.41 crore (4,41,51,610) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the website, 220.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.