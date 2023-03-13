BQPrimeCoronavirus Outbreak Active Covid-19 Cases In India Climb To 3,809
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Active Covid-19 Cases In India Climb To 3,809

India logged 444 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 3,809, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
BQPrime
13 Mar 2023, 10:39 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@mufidpwt?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Mufid Majnun</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/covid-19?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Mufid Majnun/ Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

India logged 444 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 3,809, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 5,30,782 with one death reported by Tamil Nadu, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,936).

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,345, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Coronavirus Outbreak News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT