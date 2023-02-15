102 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In India
The daily positivity was recorded at 0.08%, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09%.
India saw a single-day rise of 102 fresh Covid-19 cases as the active caseload increased to 1,823, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The country's Covid death toll stands at 5,30,756 with three latest fatalities -- two reported by Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours and one reconciled by Kerala -- the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
The total tally of coronavirus cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,376).
The daily positivity was recorded at 0.08%, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09%.
The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,51,797, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.