These Are the World’s Most Congested Cities

BATH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Traffic congestion as vehicles travel along the London Road during the evening rush-hour on October 23, 2018 in Bath, England. The historic city of Bath, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is considering introducing a Clean Air Zone (CAZ) by the end of 2020. Under proposals by Bath and North East Somerset Council, motorists could be charged £9 per day to drive older vehicles into the centre of Bath and non-compliant HGVs, coaches and buses will pay £100. If the proposals are approved in December, the city would be the first to introduce a congestion charge after London did so in 2003. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)