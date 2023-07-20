Heavy Rains Threatening New Delhi May Actually Be Helping the Taj Mahal
Additional water may raise the moisture content of the Taj Mahal’s wooden foundation, increasing its life span, according to India’s Archaelogical Survey.
(Bloomberg) -- Extreme weather is a threat to cultural sites all over the world, but northern India’s latest monsoon may turn out to be positive for the Taj Mahal.
Rising floodwater from the Yamuna river, a major tributary of the Ganges, reached the compound walls of the UNESCO World Heritage Site on July 18, following a period of heavy rain that left thousands displaced in the neighboring state of New Delhi and caused devastating floods around the region. It was the closest Yamuna waters had come to the Taj Mahal in 45 years, flooding the visitor viewing area, according to local media reports.
The Taj Mahal’s white marble exterior may suffer minimal damage, but the heightened water level will likely raise the moisture content of the structure’s wooden foundation, increasing its life span, said Raj Kumar Patel, superintendent archaeologist for the Archaeological Survey of India, a government agency responsible for archaeological research and preservation of historical monuments.
The Taj Mahal is supported in part by a base of deodar wood, which becomes stronger when it absorbs water, Patel said. Drainage pipes divert the river water, and deep wells filled with rock, wood and other solid material provide stability to the massive building above.
A drying Yamuna river has previously been a concern for the Taj Mahal — built in the 17th century by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his queen Mumtaz Mahal — as a lack of moisture shrank the supporting rafters at its base. The building has also suffered years of extreme air pollution and acid rain that has turned the monument yellow-green.
It’s just one example of how climate change is affecting heritage sites that have stood for centuries. In China, bouts of heavy rainfall are bringing excessive moisture to the deserts of Gansu province and causing damage to well-preserved 4th century artwork in caves there.
The recent flooding in northern India has been far less fortunate for other sites. The Mehtab Bagh, or Moonlight Garden, near the Taj Mahal, was mostly submerged in the recent rains and will likely need new grass, according to Patel. New Delhi remains on watch as the water level of the Yamuna remains above dangerous levels. The city has already evacuated 20,000 residents.
