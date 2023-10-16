Mumbai Bids Farewell To Beloved Double-Decker Buses Made Famous By Bollywood Films

Mumbai’s bus operator, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking, is removing the old double-decker buses from the city’s roads as part of an ongoing green transition. The old red models were decommissioned in late September, and the open-air buses, known as Nilambari, took their last trip on Oct. 5. The operator has about 400 electric buses and plans to lease more to add to its total fleet, which currently stands short of 3,000 buses, it said.