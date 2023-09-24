In London, The Long Wait For A Super Sewer Is Almost Over

After eight years of work and the excavation of 5.6 million tons of earth, the £4.5 billion ($5.5 billion) Tideway Tunnel is about 90% complete. The super sewer consists of 15 miles of concrete caverns that will redirect raw sewage and runoff to treatment plants when heavy downpours overflow London’s 150-year-old wastewater network. Crews are now preparing to cap at ground level several shafts the size of missile silos like the one visited in early September at the Carnwath Road Riverside site. They’ll be sealed off to humans for a decade or perhaps longer — future maintenance to inspect for fatbergs and other subterranean problems will be done via drones. Left on the surface will be seven new public spaces, the first of which opened this month.