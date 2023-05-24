What Makes India's Roads The Deadliest In The World

Riders of two-wheelers like motorcycles, scooters and mopeds — which make up 75% of the vehicles in India — die the most in road accidents. Easy to steer through traffic, affordable motorbikes are preferred by lower-income families and younger people buying their first vehicle. They are also popular with delivery fleets. And they’re seen as safer in some ways than overcrowded trains or buses. (In a 2021 survey of women across 140 Indian cities, more than half of respondents reported being sexually harassed while using public transit.) Limited availability of sidewalks and crosswalks make pedestrians especially vulnerable as well.