Cricket World Cup Puts Spotlight On City In Modi’s Home State

The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, which starts Thursday, comes at a time when the global center of the sport has shifted firmly to India, with domestic and global sponsors pouring millions into the world’s most populous country to chase the promise of its 1.4-billion-strong consumer base. The South Asian country is hosting the event for the first time in 12 years, a period in which the national governing authority for cricket has become one of the richest sporting bodies in the world.