India Gets Its First Broadway Musical

The polished lobby of NMACC offers the first few inklings of the economic class that the Ambanis want to attract with a demarcation between the haves and have-nots — visitors who come to the sprawling convention center to take pictures and stroll through the air conditioned corridors, versus those spending money to watch performances. For those interested in shelling out a few hundred rupees, the foyer has an Ambani-backed Hamleys toy store and perfume counters, and ice cream carts near the fountains outside. The only free event? The fountain show in the evening, that is currently fully booked on NMACC’s website on all available dates.