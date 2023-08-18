Delhi Looks To Its Lakes To Secure Drinking Water

The loss of freshwater ponds and lakes has left Delhi with a water deficit of 300 million gallons a day — almost a quarter of what the city needs and enough to fill more than 450 Olympic-size swimming pools. But the task to bring back those lakes isn’t a simple one. Many require an adjacent water treatment facility, and it’s taken five years for the project to get off the ground because of budgetary constraints, the pandemic and bureaucracy across government departments. So far, fewer than 50 lakes have been restored.