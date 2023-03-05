China Sets 5% Growth Target As President Xi Begins New Five-Year Term

China, on Sunday, set a 5% growth target for 2023 as the country's rubber-stamp Parliament commenced its annual session which also heralded a new era for Xi Jinping's presidency as he began an unprecedented third five-year term.

China's second-ranked leader after Xi, Premier Li Keqiang, 67, who is widely regarded as far less powerful than his predecessors, signed off his 10-year stint by presenting his last work report to the National People’s Congress in which China, the world's second-largest economy, setting a 5% growth target for 2023, lowest in decades.

He also firmly warned of “escalating” external attempts to “suppress, and contain” China.