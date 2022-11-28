This Is What It Was Like Inside Shanghai’s Extraordinary Protests

While it never descended into outright violence, there were definitely moments of tension. Two young men told me that they saw dozens of protesters being hauled away in police vans. I saw one woman in front of a chicken restaurant kicking and screaming as she was dragged along by police. In another instance, two officers held a man aloft by his head and feet as they took him away. A BBC reporter was arrested, handcuffed and beaten while covering the demonstrations, the broadcaster said late Sunday.