Who Was Vikram Sarabhai? Know About ISRO Founder After Whom Vikram Lander Is Named

Ahead of the moon landing, both the son and daughter paid tribute to their father and his legacy and said that the Chandrayaan-3 project represents the 'new India' and every citizen is proud of this project.

'It is a great day for all of us, not only Indians but globally, because no one was able to reach the southern side of the moon. People had tried in the past, but failed. There is a likelihood of water there in a different form," Kartikeya Sarabhai, an environmentalist, told PTI. "It is a very proud feeling for us because the lander has been named after Vikram Sarabhai. But this pride is for all of us, not just the immediate family. Different components of this lander are made by different people. So it actually integrated so much of India into it. Scientists from all over the country were involved. It represents new India," he said.

Vikram Sarabhai's daughter and activist Mallika Sarabhai said the Indian moon mission is a step forward for the entire humanity. "I believe in effort and science. I believe that ISRO scientists have done hard work and it will be a fulfillment of one of my father's dreams. He dreamt of using science and technology not for a race with other countries, nor to prove how great we are. But to see how mankind, humanity and the planet can get better, safer and more dignified for all," she told PTI.

