Who Is Vyommitra? Meet The Female Robot That ISRO Is Sending On Gaganyaan Mission

Vyommitra is a combination of two Sanskrit words Vyoma (Space) and Mitra (Friend). Vyommitra is the prototype of the half-humanoid and has been made for the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission. Female humanoid Vyommitra first made her appearance at the opening session of the 2021 event 'Human Spaceflight and Exploration - Present Challenges and Future Trends'.

Vyommitra can monitor through module parameters, send alerts and perform life support operations. It can perform activities like switch panel operations. The robot can also be a companion and converse with the astronauts, recognise them and can also respond to their queries. The half-humanoid will simulate human functions in space and also interact with the environment control life support system.