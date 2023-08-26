Two Chandrayaan-3 Mission Objectives Achieved, In-Situ Scientific Experiments Underway

'Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Of the 3 mission objectives, demonstration of a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface is accomplished. Demonstration of Rover roving on the moon is accomplished. Conducting in-situ scientific experiments is underway. All payloads are performing normally,' ISRO said on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.