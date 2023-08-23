PM Narendra Modi Applauds Chandrayaan 3's Success, Says India is Now On The Moon
India makes history as Chandrayaan 3's Lander Module (LM) Vikram successfully soft-lands on the lunar surface.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the ISRO after India became the first nation to land a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole. Modi, who is South Africa for the BRICS summit witnessed the landing attempt of India's moon mission - Chandrayaan-3 virtually.
PM Modi tweeted, "Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to ISRO for the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission."
Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. https://t.co/F1UrgJklfp— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2023
Modi applauded Team Chandrayaan, ISRO and scientists of the country for their efforts. He addressed all the people of the world that India's success mission, is not India's alone. After the success of Chandrayaan-3, PM Narendra Modi immediately telephoned ISRO chief S Somanath and congratulated him.
Chandrayaan 3: Scenes at ISRO
ISRO Mission Control Centre in Bengaluru filled with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and celebrations as the Chandrayaan-3 mission lands on the lunar surface.
#WATCH | ISRO Mission Control Centre in Bengaluru filled with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and celebrations as Chandrayaan-3 mission lands on the lunar surface pic.twitter.com/f9ygTMQbd4— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 Mission said, "We have become the first country to go near the South Pole of the Moon."
#WATCH | We have become the first country to go near the South Pole of the Moon: P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 Mission pic.twitter.com/7hOPFCERu8— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on the successful landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. "We are really excited...We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy," he said.
#WATCH | Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on the successful landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
"We are really excited...We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy," he says. pic.twitter.com/2VmvQvMuMf
What Next For Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover
Now, that Chandrayaan 3's Lander Module (LM) Vikram has soft-landed at the site, it will deploy the Pragyan Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.
The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.
Vikram Lander will have to:
To measure the near-surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and its changes with time.
To carry out the measurements of thermal properties of lunar surface near polar region.
To measure seismicity around the landing site and delineating the structure of the lunar crust and mantle
Pragyan will have to:
To derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further enhance our understanding of lunar surface.
To determine the elemental composition (Mg, Al, Si, K, Ca,Ti, Fe) of lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site.