PM Narendra Modi Applauds Chandrayaan 3's Success, Says India is Now On The Moon

Now, that Chandrayaan 3's Lander Module (LM) Vikram has soft-landed at the site, it will deploy the Pragyan Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

Vikram Lander will have to:

To measure the near-surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and its changes with time.

To carry out the measurements of thermal properties of lunar surface near polar region.

To measure seismicity around the landing site and delineating the structure of the lunar crust and mantle

Pragyan will have to: