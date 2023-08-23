BQPrimeChandrayaan 3PM Narendra Modi Applauds Chandrayaan 3's Success, Says India is Now On The Moon
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Narendra Modi Applauds Chandrayaan 3's Success, Says India is Now On The Moon

India makes history as Chandrayaan 3's Lander Module (LM) Vikram successfully soft-lands on the lunar surface.

23 Aug 2023, 7:30 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Narendra Modi. (Source: PIB)</p></div>
PM Narendra Modi. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the ISRO after India became the first nation to land a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole. Modi, who is South Africa for the BRICS summit witnessed the landing attempt of India's moon mission - Chandrayaan-3 virtually.

PM Modi tweeted, "Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to ISRO for the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission."

Modi applauded Team Chandrayaan, ISRO and scientists of the country for their efforts. He addressed all the people of the world that India's success mission, is not India's alone. After the success of Chandrayaan-3, PM Narendra Modi immediately telephoned ISRO chief S Somanath and congratulated him.

Chandrayaan 3: Scenes at ISRO

ISRO Mission Control Centre in Bengaluru filled with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and celebrations as the Chandrayaan-3 mission lands on the lunar surface.

P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 Mission said, "We have become the first country to go near the South Pole of the Moon."

Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on the successful landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. "We are really excited...We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy," he said.

What Next For Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover

Now, that Chandrayaan 3's Lander Module (LM) Vikram has soft-landed at the site, it will deploy the Pragyan Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

Vikram Lander will have to:

  • To measure the near-surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and its changes with time.

  • To carry out the measurements of thermal properties of lunar surface near polar region.

  • To measure seismicity around the landing site and delineating the structure of the lunar crust and mantle

Pragyan will have to:

  • To derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further enhance our understanding of lunar surface.

  • To determine the elemental composition (Mg, Al, Si, K, Ca,Ti, Fe) of lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site.

ALSO READ

India's Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram-Pragyan Duo Has Its Task Cut Out

Opinion
India's Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram-Pragyan Duo Has Its Task Cut Out
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT