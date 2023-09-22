No Signals Received From Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander And Pragyan Rover As Of Now, Says ISRO

PTI reported that if the national space agency is able to revive the lander and the rover again, information that is derived from experiments that could once again be conducted by the Chandrayaan-3 payloads would be a 'bonus'.

Sunlight is back on the south polar region of the Moon, where both the lander and rover are located.

"We have put both the lander and rover on sleep mode because temperature would go as low as minus 120-200 degree celsius. From September 20 onwards, sunrise will be going on at the Moon and by September 22 we hope that the solar panel and other things will be fully charged, so we will be trying to revive both the lander and rover," ISRO's Space Applications Centre Director Nilesh Desai told PTI on Thursday.

"If our luck is good, we will have a revival of both lander and rover and we will get some more experimental data, which will be useful for us to further do investigation of the Moon's surface. We are eagerly waiting for activity from September 22 onwards. We hope that we are lucky enough to revive both lander and rover and get some more useful data," he said, adding that whatever data they get hereon would be a bonus.

After landing on the Moon, both Vikram and Pragyan and payloads onboard had performed experiments one after the other so as to complete them within 14 Earth days (one lunar day), before pitch darkness and extreme cold weather engulfed the Moon.

The Vikram lander touched down near the south pole of the Moon on August 23, successfully completing one of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's main objectives of soft landing on the lunar surface.

Subsequently, the 26 kg six-wheeled rover had descended from the lander's belly on to the Moon's surface, using one of its side panels, which acted as a ramp.

(With PTI inputs)