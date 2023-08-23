Chandrayaan-3: All Set, For Touchdown And History

ISRO's Space Applications Centre Director Nilesh Desai had said, "If any health parameter (of the lander module) is found abnormal on August 23, then we will delay the landing by four days to August 27."

The critical process of soft-landing has been dubbed by many including ISRO officials as '17 minutes of terror', with the entire process being autonomous when the lander has to fire its engines at the right times and altitudes, use the right amount of fuel, and scan of the lunar surface for any obstacles or hills or craters before finally touching down.