Chandrayaan 3: Vikram Soft Lands On Moon Again; ISRO States Reason And Releases Video

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday said that Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander soft landed again on the lunar surface.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO said that Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives and it successfully underwent a hop experiment.

"On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away," the space agency said.

Stating its importance, ISRO said that "this 'kick-start' enthuses future sample return and human missions!"

All systems performed nominally and are healthy. Deployed Ramp, ChaSTE and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment, ISRO said.