Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands On Moon; Here's ISRO's 1st Message After The Historic Moment

India scripted history on Wednesday as ISRO's ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft-landed on the lunar surface.

Soon after the lander module achieved the soft landing on the moon's surface, ISRO posted a message on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

In a tweet, the space agency said congratulated the country for the historic landing.

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!" ISRO tweeted.

"Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!" it added.