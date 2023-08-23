Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands On Moon; Here's ISRO's 1st Message After The Historic Moment

BQPrimeChandrayaan 3Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands On Moon; Here's ISRO's 1st Message After The Historic Moment
ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission which has been on a journey to the Moon since July 14 successfully landed on lunar surface.

23 Aug 2023, 6:54 PM IST
BQPrime
Source: Twitter/@PTI_News

India scripted history on Wednesday as ISRO's ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft-landed on the lunar surface.

Soon after the lander module achieved the soft landing on the moon's surface, ISRO posted a message on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

In a tweet, the space agency said congratulated the country for the historic landing.

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!" ISRO tweeted.

"Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!" it added.

Chandrayaan-3's 1st Message After Landing On Moon

PM Modi Congratulates ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit virtually joined the live streaming of the landing event.

"Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to ISRO for the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission," Modi tweeted.

“India’s successful moon mission is not India’s alone. This is a year in which the world is witnessing India’s G20 presidency. Our approach of one earth, one family, one future is resonating across the globe,” PM Modi said while addressing the nation after Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon.

"No other country has been able to land on this side of moon before; this will change all narratives and stories about moon," he said.

After his address, PM also spoke to ISRO chief S Somanath over the phone.

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Video

Here is what Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will do now after reach the Earth's only natural satellite.

The Lander will deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The main function of the Propulsion Module (PM) was to carry the Lander Module (LM) from the launch vehicle injection till the final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit and separate the LM from PM, which it did.

Apart from this, the PM also has one scientific payload -- Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit -- as a value addition.

The lander has mission life of one Lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days.

(With PTI inputs)

