Chandrayaan-3 Rover Comes Across Crater On Moon, Commanded To Retrace Path

ISRO said that on Aug. 27 the Chandrayaan-3 rover came across a four-metre diameter crater which was three metres ahead of its location.

28 Aug 2023, 6:29 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' was commanded to retrace its path after it came across a crater just metres ahead of its location on the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Monday.

It's now safely heading on a new path, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a social media post.

ISRO said that on Aug. 27 the rover came across a four-metre diameter crater which was three metres ahead of its location.

"The rover was commanded to retrace the path," it added, following which it is headed on a new path.

