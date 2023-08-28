Chandrayaan-3 Rover Comes Across Crater On Moon, Commanded To Retrace Path

On Aug 27, the Chandrayaan-3 rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. (Source: ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' was commanded to retrace its path after it came across a crater just metres ahead of its location on the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Monday.
It's now safely heading on a new path, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a social media post.
ISRO said that on Aug. 27 the rover came across a four-metre diameter crater which was three metres ahead of its location.
"The rover was commanded to retrace the path," it added, following which it is headed on a new path.