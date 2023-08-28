BQPrimeChandrayaan 3Chandrayaan-3: Rover Came Across 4-Meter Diameter Crater, Says ISRO; Check Update
Chandrayaan-3: Rover Came Across 4-Meter Diameter Crater, Says ISRO; Check Update

ISRO has shared a picture of the crater that the Chandrayaan-3 rover encountered.

28 Aug 2023, 4:48 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Image source: Twitter/@isro
Image source: Twitter/@isro

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said that Chandrayaan-3's Pragyaan Rover on August 27 came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location.

The space agency said that the rover was commanded to retrace the path and its now safely heading to a new path.

ISRO has shared a picture of the crater that the Chandrayaan-3 rover encountered. It has been captured by the Navigation Camera.

On its official X account, ISRO also shared the view of the path retracted by the Pragyan Rover.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update

ISRO on Sunday released a graph of the temperature variation on lunar surface with increase in depth measured by the ChaSTE payload onboard Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module.

According to the space agency, Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) measured the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the south pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon's surface.

“Here are the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander. ChaSTE measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon's surface,” ISRO said in an update on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

The payload has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm beneath the surface.

The payload was developed by a team led by the Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) of ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in collaboration with Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad.

Two Chandrayaan-3 Mission Objectives Achieved

ISRO on Saturday said two of the three Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives have been achieved while the third in-situ scientific experiments is underway.

Last Wednesday, India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the decision to name the spot where Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made soft landing as 'Shiv Shakti Point' and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 would be known as 'Tiranga Point'.

Also, August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as ‘National Space Day’, PM Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)

