Chandrayaan-3: Rover Came Across 4-Meter Diameter Crater, Says ISRO; Check Update

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said that Chandrayaan-3's Pragyaan Rover on August 27 came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location.

The space agency said that the rover was commanded to retrace the path and its now safely heading to a new path.

ISRO has shared a picture of the crater that the Chandrayaan-3 rover encountered. It has been captured by the Navigation Camera.

On its official X account, ISRO also shared the view of the path retracted by the Pragyan Rover.