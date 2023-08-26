Chandrayaan-3 Landing Spot To Be Named Shiv Shakti, Says PM Modi

On naming the point where Chandrayaan-2 left its imprints as Tiranga point, Modi said this will serve as an inspiration for every effort that India makes and remind us that failure is not the end. 'Success is a guarantee where there is strong willpower.' Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander Vikram crashed into the surface of the moon minutes before the touchdown following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a landing on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008.