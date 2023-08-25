Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Shares 1st Video Of Pragyan Rover On Lunar Surface; WATCH
The video released by ISRO was taken by the Lander Imager Camera on August 23.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released the much-awaited video of Pragyan Rover on the lunar surface.
In a post on X, ISRO shared the footage and said "here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface."
The video has been captured by the Lander Imager Camera on August 23.
Chandrayaan-3 Rover Ramps Down From The Lander
... ... and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface. pic.twitter.com/nEU8s1At0W— ISRO (@isro) August 25, 2023
ISRO released the video hours after giving an update about the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
"All activities are on schedule. All systems are normal. Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today. Rover mobility operations have commenced. SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday," ISRO said in a post on X on Thursday.
ISRO also shared a video taken by Lander Imager Camera capturing the moon's image just prior to touchdown.
Here is how the Lander Imager Camera captured the moon's image just prior to touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PseUAxAB6G— ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023
"India took a walk on the moon," ISRO had said on Thursday, as Chandrayaan-3's robotic rover rolled out of the lander and commenced mobility operations, a day after its historic landing on the unexplored lunar south pole.
The Vikram lander with Pragyan rover in its belly touched down on the Moon's surface 'well within the area' identified for the purpose, said ISRO Chairman S Somanath, as the 26-kg six-wheeled rover began its exploration of the lunar surface.
In a post earlier in the day, the space agency said the "rover ramped down", marking the success of yet another stage of Chandrayaan-3, as it lines up a series of missions like the Mangalyaan-2 Mars Orbiter Mission, Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight programme and also the Sun mission Aditya-L1.
"Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India--Made for the Moon! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the lander and India took a walk on the moon!" ISRO tweeted.
India on Wednesday scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission's Lander Module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
