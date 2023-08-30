Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Releases 1st Picture Of Vikram Lander Clicked By Pragyan Rover; See Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday released an image of the Vikram Lander clicked by Pragyan Rover.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO said that the image was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam).

ISRO described it as the "image of the mission."

Pragyan Rover captured the image on August 30 at 7:35 Hrs. IST.

NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) in Bengaluru.