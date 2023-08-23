Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing, Wishes & Prayers Pour In For Success Of ISRO's Moon Mission
With less than 8 hours to go for the historic occasion, there is an increasing curiosity among Indians.
India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 is scheduled to soft land on the moon's surface on Wednesday around 06:04 PM IST.
The mission is on schedule, systems are undergoing regular checks, and smooth sailing is continuing, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday.
The live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 landing will be broadcasted from 5:20 PM IST on ISRO's website, its YouTube, Facebook, and DD News TV channel.
With less than 8 hours to go for the historic occasion, there is an increasing curiosity among Indians.
People across India and the world are praying for a smooth landing of Chandrayaan-3. Wishes have also started pouring in for the success of India's moon mission. Take a look:
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Wishes And Prayers Pour In
Actor Anupan Kher took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to thank ISRO in advance for giving the nation a great reason to celebrate what it means to be an Indian.
Dear scientists, staff, technicians and everyone at @isro! 140 crore Indians in India and millions of Indians all over the world are already looking up at the #Moon with prayers in their hearts and hope in their eyes for #Chandrayaan_3 to proudly land. Thanks in advance forâ¦ pic.twitter.com/0kY8KksmDj— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 22, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS â- MARK MY WORDS . Congratulations @isro .. IN ADVANCE .. on this spectacular success .. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD â¦ congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too .. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch.â¦— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 23, 2023
News agency PTI shared a video of devotees offering prayers for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 during the Mahakal Aarti in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
VIDEO | Devotees offer prayers for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 during the Mahakal Aarti in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. #Chandrayaan3Mission pic.twitter.com/dMzml0EzkE— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2023
Our best wishes and blessings to the #ISRO team for a soft and successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. - Sg https://t.co/VU5jpA20Dr— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 21, 2023
With a landing area 40x larger than #Chandrayaan2, more fuel, plenty of backup systems, invaluable data from past mission, ~2x resilience to impact, 4 years of meticulous refinement and rigorous six-sigma testing- weâre on the cusp of a historic landing of #Chandrayaan3 tomorrow.â¦ pic.twitter.com/kkqPajAdCn— Pawan (@PawanKChandana) August 22, 2023
The massive day is here for India...!! ð®ð³— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 22, 2023
The landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon's surface at 6.04pm. pic.twitter.com/PkmJVhVaWA
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | People offer namaz at the Islamic Center of India in Lucknow for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, on August 23. pic.twitter.com/xpm98iQM9O— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
I am joining the billions of people in praying for the success of the #Chandrayaan3 mission. - HC Wong— Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) August 23, 2023
ðð pic.twitter.com/AdQfO5ryf4
Literally just hours away now from the #Chandrayaan_3 landing attempt. ðð¤— Marcus House (@MarcusHouse) August 23, 2023
Best of luck @ISRO! We are all watching. ð¤©
Love this recent video posted of the orbit by the Lander Imager Camera 4. pic.twitter.com/j65lXWffJI
History will be created Today ð®ð³— Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) August 23, 2023
Praying ð¤²ð¾#Chandrayaan_3 pic.twitter.com/Uglv0QnGQq
Chandrayaan-3 Update
With Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander 'Vikram' and rover 'Pragyan' scheduled to touch down on the Lunar surface on Wednesday, the task for the duo is cut out and here is what they will do once they reach the Earth's only natural satellite.
The Lander has the capability to touch down at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.
The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The main function of the Propulsion Module (PM) was to carry the Lander Module (LM) from the launch vehicle injection till final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit and separate the LM from PM, which it did.
If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
(With PTI inputs)