Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing, Wishes & Prayers Pour In For Success Of ISRO's Moon Mission

With less than 8 hours to go for the historic occasion, there is an increasing curiosity among Indians.

23 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Twitter/@isro</p></div>
Image source: Twitter/@isro

India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 is scheduled to soft land on the moon's surface on Wednesday around 06:04 PM IST.

The mission is on schedule, systems are undergoing regular checks, and smooth sailing is continuing, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday.

The live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 landing will be broadcasted from 5:20 PM IST on ISRO's website, its YouTube, Facebook, and DD News TV channel.

With less than 8 hours to go for the historic occasion, there is an increasing curiosity among Indians.

People across India and the world are praying for a smooth landing of Chandrayaan-3. Wishes have also started pouring in for the success of India's moon mission. Take a look:

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Wishes And Prayers Pour In

Actor Anupan Kher took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to thank ISRO in advance for giving the nation a great reason to celebrate what it means to be an Indian.

News agency PTI shared a video of devotees offering prayers for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 during the Mahakal Aarti in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Chandrayaan-3 Update

With Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander 'Vikram' and rover 'Pragyan' scheduled to touch down on the Lunar surface on Wednesday, the task for the duo is cut out and here is what they will do once they reach the Earth's only natural satellite.

The Lander has the capability to touch down at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The main function of the Propulsion Module (PM) was to carry the Lander Module (LM) from the launch vehicle injection till final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit and separate the LM from PM, which it did.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

(With PTI inputs)

