Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing, Wishes & Prayers Pour In For Success Of ISRO's Moon Mission

India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 is scheduled to soft land on the moon's surface on Wednesday around 06:04 PM IST.

The mission is on schedule, systems are undergoing regular checks, and smooth sailing is continuing, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday.

The live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 landing will be broadcasted from 5:20 PM IST on ISRO's website, its YouTube, Facebook, and DD News TV channel.