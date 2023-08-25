Here Are The Upcoming ISRO Missions Planned By The Indian Space Agency After Chandrayaan-3's Success

XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite) is India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions. The spacecraft will carry two scientific payloads in a low earth orbit.

The XPoSat would help us learn even more about space signals that are given by black holes, neutron stars, active galactic nuclei, and pulsar wind nebulae. By this mission, scientists hope to get clearer answers about those mysterious space signals.

On May 25, 2023, ISRO organized a one-day XPoSat User Meet. The user meet aimed to bring various national experts together to brainstorm the best utilization of XPoSat for advancing cutting-edge scientific understanding in Astronomy. In order to reach to wider audience across the nation, the meeting was made live on ISRO's Facebook and YouTube channel.

The User Meet had participation from about 20 Institute/Universities all across the country. A total of about 150 participants attended the meeting in which nearly 100 attended in-person and others participated through online platform. The User meet has about 20 presentations from the XPoSat project as well as from the science community all across the nation.