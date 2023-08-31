Aditya L1 Launch Live Streaming: How To Watch The Launch Of ISRO's First Solar Mission Live?

Giving an update on its Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun, ISRO said that the launch rehearsal and the rocket's internal checks have been completed.

The mission is scheduled to be launched on September 2 at 11:50 AM from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO has also invited citizens to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota.

Aditya L1 shall be the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.

According to ISRO, a satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses.

This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time, the space agency said.

Here's how you can watch the launch of Aditya L1 live: