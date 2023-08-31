Aditya L1 Launch Live Streaming: How To Watch The Launch Of ISRO's First Solar Mission Live?
The mission is scheduled to be launched on September 2 at 11:50 AM from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.
Giving an update on its Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun, ISRO said that the launch rehearsal and the rocket's internal checks have been completed.
ISRO has also invited citizens to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota.
Aditya L1 shall be the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.
According to ISRO, a satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses.
This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time, the space agency said.
Here's how you can watch the launch of Aditya L1 live:
How To Watch Aditya L1 Launch On TV?
The Aditya L1 launch will be broadcast live on DD National TV and several other news channels.
Aditya L1 Launch Live Streaming
ISRO will live stream the Aditya L1 launch event on its website and YouTube channel.
Aditya L1 Mission: Science Objectives
The major science objectives of Aditya-L1 mission are:
Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.
Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares
Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.
Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.
Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density.
Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs.
Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.
Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona .
Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind .
The Aditya L1 spacecraft will carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.
Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads will directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads will carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.