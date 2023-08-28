Aditya L1: Launch Date, Time, Objectives, Budget, Live Streaming And All About ISRO's New Mission
Aditya L1 shall be the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun.
After the triumphant success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of a solar mission in the first week of September.
Aditya L1 shall be the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.
Here is all you need to know about it:
Aditya L1: Launch Date And Time
The Aditya L1 mission will be launched on September 2 at 11:50 Hrs. IST from Sriharikota.
Aditya L1 Mission Objectives
According to the information on ISRO's website, the major science objectives of Aditya-L1 mission are:
Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.
Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares
Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.
Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.
Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density.
Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs.
Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.
Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona .
Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind .
Aditya L1 Mission: All You Need To Know
According to ISRO, the Aditya L1 spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.
"A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses," ISRO said.
This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time.
The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.
Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads will directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads will carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.
The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide most crucial informations to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields etc.
Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions, an ISRO official told PTI.
The Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) is the lead institute for the development of the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph payload.
While Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, has developed the Solar Ultraviolet Imager payload for the mission.
The satellite, realised at U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, arrived at the ISRO's spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, two weeks ago.
Aditya L1 Mission Budget
While the official cost of the Aditya L1 mission is not known yet, media reports suggest that the expected cost of the mission is Rs 378 crore.
Aditya L1 Launch: Live Streaming
ISRO will livestream the launch of Aditya L1 on its official YouTube channel.
(With PTI inputs)