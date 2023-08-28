Aditya L1: Launch Date, Time, Objectives, Budget, Live Streaming And All About ISRO's New Mission

After the triumphant success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of a solar mission in the first week of September.

Aditya L1 shall be the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.

Here is all you need to know about it: