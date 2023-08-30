Aditya L1: All You Need To Know About VELC Payload Developed By Indian Institute of Astrophysics

ISRO on Monday announced that India's first solar mission Aditya-L1 to study the Sun will be launched on September 2 at 11.50 AM from Sriharikota spaceport.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrange point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

The Aditya-L1 mission would carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the corona -- the outermost layers of the Sun -- in different wavebands.

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) on Tuesday said it has designed, assembled, and tested the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), one of the seven payloads of Aditya-L1.

The IIA said the VELC was developed in close collaboration with the ISRO.

"IIA had to build India's first large-sized 'Class to Clean Rooms' at (sic) its CREST campus in Hosakote to assemble VELC," IIA said in a statement.