Wipro Shares Gain As Nomura Hikes Price Target After Its Q2 Revenue Guidance

Shares of Wipro Ltd. rose the most in over a month after it raised revenue guidance for the September quarter.

This prompted Nomura to raise the company's price target by Rs 5 to Rs 375 apiece while maintaining a 'neutral' rating on the stock.

The company's revenue fell 1.54% from the previous three months to Rs 22,831 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 22,992 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company now expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2.72 billion to $2.80 billion in the July-September quarter. That equates to a sequential guidance range of -2.0% to +1.0% in constant currency terms. After Q4 FY23, Wipro had pegged its guidance at -3.0% to -1.0% in Q1 FY24.