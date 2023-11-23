Selan Exploration Shares Hit Record After Board Nod To Antelopus Amalgamation

Shares of the Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. surged over 16% to a record high on Thursday after its board approved its amalgamation with Antelopus Energy Pvt.

After the amalgamation, promoters' shareholding in the company would rise to 69.93% from 30.46%, according to an exchange filing. The amalgamation is subjected to the approval of BSE and NSE.

The company's board of directors also approved raising Rs 250 crore through issue of equity shares, fully or partially convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures.