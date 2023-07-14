JBM Auto Shares At Record High On Winning Orders For 5,000 Electric Buses
The company received orders from state transport undertakings in Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana, and Odisha, among others
Shares of JBM Auto Ltd. hit a lifetime high on Friday after the company and its units bagged multiple orders for the supply of around 5,000 electric buses.
The bus and EV manufacturer received orders from state transport undertakings in Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana, and Odisha, among others, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
It will also supply buses to multiple Fortune 500 companies. Various buses, such as city buses, staff buses, and tarmac coaches, in both nine-metre and 12-metre categories, will be delivered for these orders.
Shares of the company surged 10.54% higher at Rs 1,454.75 apiece, compared to a 0.18% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 at 10.16 am. The stock jumped 16.99% intra-day to hit a record high of Rs 1,539.6 apiece. The scrip has risen 184.5% on a year-to-date basis.
The total traded volume stood at 6.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.3, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
One analyst tracking the stock suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 52.9%.