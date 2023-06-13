An App Aims to Stop Malaria-Carrying Mosquitoes From Reproducing

Treating water sources to halt the development of malaria-carrying insects isn’t new. It was successful in some areas of Brazil decades ago and was used in Israel to eradicate the disease by the 1960s. But the WHO recommends going after mosquito breeding sites only when they are “few, fixed and findable,” says Basil Brooke, the head of the vector control reference laboratory at South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). “That’s those that lend themselves to treatment because they are big enough, but not too big.”